Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €57.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIGHT. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.71 ($51.43).

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

