Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ING Group raised Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. Signify has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.40.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.