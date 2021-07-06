Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

SFFYF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Signify alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFFYF remained flat at $$63.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.