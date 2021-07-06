Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ING Group upgraded Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF remained flat at $$63.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.40. Signify has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

