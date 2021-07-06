Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Silgan by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 465,117 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

