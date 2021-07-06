Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 206,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

