SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $71,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 556.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of SilverSun Technologies worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

