Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 566.0 days.

Shares of SIXGF opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.74. Sixt has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $148.75.

Several research analysts have commented on SIXGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

