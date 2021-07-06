Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Up 22.0% in June

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 203,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

