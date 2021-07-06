Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,106 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Slack Technologies worth $30,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,571,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 225.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145,086 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 849.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,297 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,091,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 157,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WORK opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

