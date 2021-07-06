Small Love Potion Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $68.77 million and $28.13 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00980500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.79 or 0.08850394 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

