Smoothy (SMTY) Price Tops $0.30

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $526,678.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00135182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00166506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,359.45 or 1.00094626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.74 or 0.00943117 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.