Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,998.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,998 ($52.23) and last traded at GBX 3,996 ($52.21), with a volume of 123483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,986 ($52.08).

SKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is £112.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.