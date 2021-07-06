SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Trading Down 7.2%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.27. 33,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 872,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm has a market cap of $471.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

