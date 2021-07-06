Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in June

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 430,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IPOF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 36,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,741. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $645,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $396,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

