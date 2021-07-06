Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CABGY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. 43,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

