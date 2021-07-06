Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) vs. People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and People’s United Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14

People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $16.92, indicating a potential downside of 1.70%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. People’s United Financial pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 23.80% 12.40% 1.18% People’s United Financial 26.71% 7.47% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.72 $8.94 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.19 $219.60 million $1.27 13.55

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial and investment advisory, investment management, life insurance, financial management and planning, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers cash management, municipal banking, online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 417 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 631 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.