South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get South32 alerts:

SOUHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of South32 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.00. South32 has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South32 (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.