Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Southwest Gas by 15.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,105.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after buying an additional 232,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

