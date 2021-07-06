S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $446.00 to $467.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. S&P Global traded as high as $416.66 and last traded at $414.80, with a volume of 3404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.63.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 144,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,857,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

