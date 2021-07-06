Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $74,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,882. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

