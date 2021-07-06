SparksPay (SPK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $30,470.69 and approximately $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,204,559 coins and its circulating supply is 10,099,691 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

