Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Spin Master stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNMSF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

