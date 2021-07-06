SPINDLE Achieves Market Cap of $284,572.39 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $284,572.39 and $167.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.46 or 1.00096260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.18 or 0.01467979 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.46 or 0.00403737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00392345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006006 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005024 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

