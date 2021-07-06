S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Short Interest Up 19.1% in June

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 475,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. Research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

