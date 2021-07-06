Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAGKF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SAGKF opened at $1.14 on Monday. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

