Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 4,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,868. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

