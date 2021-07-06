Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 4,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,868. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

