Standard Tokenization Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.33 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.95 million and $12.33 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00058249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00921557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

