Starboard Value LP Acquires New Stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.66% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,882,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

FVT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,138. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.