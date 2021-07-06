Starboard Value LP Purchases Shares of 541,615 Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 541,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000. Montes Archimedes Acquisition comprises 0.1% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

