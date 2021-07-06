Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

