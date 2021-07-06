Stephens Inc. AR Buys 62,008 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,008 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,881. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

