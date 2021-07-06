Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.85. 10,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,704. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

