Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 66,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.42. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

