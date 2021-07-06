Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.79.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.27. 7,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,872. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

