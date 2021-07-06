Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,461 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

NYSE GD traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $186.64. 970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

