Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

PM stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

