Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $59,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $304,930,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.41. 387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

