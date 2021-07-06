Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198,219 shares during the period. Mercury Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $71,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,551 shares of company stock valued at $336,538 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

