Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 50,482 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 624,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $55,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,823,000 after acquiring an additional 142,970 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 783,790 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,208 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,271. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,221,183.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,915 shares of company stock worth $1,499,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

