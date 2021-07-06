Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $122.71 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Repligen makes up approximately 1.8% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $122,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.46. 1,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,650. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $120.12 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

