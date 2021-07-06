Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $47.38 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.73% of The AZEK worth $47,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $34,237,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in The AZEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $40.10. 10,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,423 shares of company stock worth $13,190,256. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

