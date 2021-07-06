Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $76.98 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,160 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $76,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $16,915,086. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of FND stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,539. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

