Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $86.86 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Envestnet makes up approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Envestnet worth $86,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 20.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE ENV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,023. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 220.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.