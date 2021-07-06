Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 583,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.76% of Papa John’s International worth $51,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $104.32. 2,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

