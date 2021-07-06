Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 3,267 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.19% of DexCom worth $64,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $433.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,987 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,320. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.59.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.