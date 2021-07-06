Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 919 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. PRA Health Sciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $82,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock remained flat at $$165.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

