Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RBA opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.17. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

