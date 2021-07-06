Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,600 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $288.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

