Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,896 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,974.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.48.

SPOT stock opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

